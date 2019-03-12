Blue Line service partially suspended due to car on tracks at Rosemont

Blue Line service has temporarily been halted Tuesday night between the O’Hare and Jefferson Park stops after a car wound up on the tracks near Rosemont.

At 8:36 p.m., officials responded when the car got stuck on the tracks somewhere between the O’Hare and Rosemont stops, according to a Rosemont village spokesman and CTA spokesman Brian Steele. It was unclear how exactly the car came to rest on the tracks.

Authorities did not immediately have information about potential injuries.

As of 9:26 p.m., Blue Line trains were only running between Jefferson Park and Forest Park, according to a CTA alert. Shuttle buses are available between the O’Hare and Harlem stops to provide connecting service for affected passengers.

CTA officials also advised riders to consider other travel alternatives, including buses and other rail lines.