Blue Line service resumes with delays in Loop after small track fire near Grand

Blue Line trains were moving with delays through the Loop Thursday afternoon because of a “minor fire” near the Grand station.

Power was cut to the tracks at 11:29 a.m. because of a small electrical fire at track level south of the Grand Blue Line station, according to Chicago Transit Authority spokeswoman Irene Ferradaz and Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. CTA and CFD personnel cleared the area.

Merritt said the fire was put out “very quickly.”

All service was temporarily suspended between Damen and LaSalle, but trains were moving again with residual delays by about 12:40 p.m., Ferradaz said.