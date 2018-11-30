Robberies reported on Blue Line near downtown

Police are warning of recent robberies on the Blue Line near the Loop.

The two robberies happened over three months, according to Chicago police.

One robbery occurred about 7:10 p.m. Nov. 14 on a Blue Line train at the Grand Avenue station in West Town, police said.

The victim approached by someone on the train who grabbed her cellphone from her hand then fled the train, according to police.

The second robbery happened at the La Salle Street station in the Loop about 8:30 p.m. Sept 6.

The victim was waiting on the platform when someone approached her and grabbed the property from her hand, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.