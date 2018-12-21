Blue Line trains bypassing Pulaski due to power outage

CTA Blue Line trains were bypassing the Pulaski station Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood due to a loss of power, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Trains were bypassing the station about 5 a.m. causing minor delays during the early morning commute, officials said.

Bus shuttle services were available between Cicero Avenue and Kedzie Avenue, officials said.

The CTA was also encouraging passengers to use the #126 Jackson buses for alternative transportation, officials said.

It was not clear when the issue would be resolved.