Blue Line trains experiencing big delays at O’Hare
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
CTA Blue Line trains on the north end are moving with “significant” delays after an “incident” near O’Hare Wednesday morning, according to the transit agency’s website.
A CTA spokeswoman said the delays were due to “manpower issues.” Trains were on the move again with delays.
Customers are advised to allow extra travel time.