10/08/2014, 11:50am

Blue Line trains experiencing big delays at O’Hare

By sarahtr

CTA Blue Line trains on the north end are moving with “significant” delays after an “incident” near O’Hare Wednesday morning, according to the transit agency’s website.

A CTA spokeswoman said the delays were due to “manpower issues.” Trains were on the move again with delays.

Customers are advised to allow extra travel time.

