Blue Line service resumes after unauthorized person on tracks near Logan Square

Train service on CTA’s Blue Line was temporarily suspended Friday morning on the Northwest Side for an unauthorized person on the tracks.

Trains were halted about 7:15 a.m. because of a person walking on the tracks near the Logan Square station, according a service alert from the CTA. Shuttle buses were operating between the California and Montrose stops.

As of 8:04 a.m., train service was resuming with “major delays,” the CTA said. Crews were working to close gaps in service and get trains operating back on a normal schedule.