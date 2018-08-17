Train service on CTA’s Blue Line was temporarily suspended Friday morning on the Northwest Side for an unauthorized person on the tracks.
Trains were halted about 7:15 a.m. because of a person walking on the tracks near the Logan Square station, according a service alert from the CTA. Shuttle buses were operating between the California and Montrose stops.
As of 8:04 a.m., train service was resuming with “major delays,” the CTA said. Crews were working to close gaps in service and get trains operating back on a normal schedule.