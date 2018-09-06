09/06/2018, 02:34pm
BMO Harris Bank branch robbed in Westchester
An image take from video surveillance shows the person who robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch Wednesday in Westchester. | FBI
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Westchester.
The non-takeover robbery happened at 3:12 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank branch at 10500 W. Cermak Road, according to the FBI.
The robber was described as a male who wore black pants, a black shirt, a black mask and black gloves, the FBI said. A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to his arrest.
An image take from video surveillance shows the person who robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch Wednesday in Westchester. | FBI