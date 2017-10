BNSF train delayed after vehicle hits bridge near Berwyn

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Metra train was delayed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck a bridge near west suburban Berwyn.

Metra said train 1291 was delayed 30–40 minutes due to a vehicle striking the bridge near the Lavergne station at Windor and Ridgeland avenues in Berwyn.

Train 1291 was scheduled to arrive in Aurora just before 9 p.m.