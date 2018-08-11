1 dead, 1 injured in Wilmette Harbor boat explosion

A man was killed and another man hospitalized in a boat explosion Saturday morning at Wilmette Harbor. | Sun-Times file photo

One man was killed and another man injured when a boat exploded Saturday morning in north suburban Wilmette, officials said.

The explosion happened about 8 a.m. in Wilmette Harbor, just after the boat had been fueled, according to Wilmette Deputy Fire Chief Robert Brill.

The man who died in the explosion was found on the boat, and his body was extricated by divers, Brill said. The surviving man was found on the dock and transported to Evanston Hospital, where he was described as having “less than life-threatening injuries.”

Responders remained at the harbor Saturday afternoon working to contain debris in the immediate area, the deputy chief said.

A boat explosion of that magnitude was “uncommon in the marine world,” Brill said, noting the community had not seen something like it in his time there or the past several decades.

The identities of the two men were not yet released, pending notification of the next of kin.