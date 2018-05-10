Marley’s granddaughter wants accountability for police stop

Donisha Prendergast, center, is joined by Kelly Fyffe Marshall, right, and Komi-Oluwa Olafimihan as she speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in New York. | AP Photo

NEW YORK — Bob Marley’s granddaughter says she felt like her life was put in danger when police investigating a reported burglary stopped her and three friends as they left an Airbnb rental in California.

Donisha Prendergast and her friends were leaving the home in Rialto on April 30 when a neighbor called 911 and reported strangers carrying bags out of the residence.

Police officers detained the group for 22 minutes while they contacted the homeowner.

Prendergast said at a news conference Thursday in New York that she felt she was singled out because she is black.

She cited instances where innocent black people have been shot by police.

Rialto Police released video footage showing that the officers were polite and professional during the encounter.