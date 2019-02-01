Bobby Rush endorses Bill Daley for mayor

U.S. Rep Bobby Rush, D-Ill., ran against Richard M. Daley for mayor and lost. On Friday, Rush threw his support behind another Daley who wants to be mayor — Bill Daley.

“No permanent friends, no permanent enemies, just permanent interests,” Rush said, as he made the endorsement with Daley at the Harold Washington Cultural Center on the South Side Friday morning.

“I’m not stuck in the past.”

Rush praised Daley’s broad experience, particularly as the national level, serving in the Clinton and Obama administrations.

“We have to have a mayor who’s been tried and tested and who has come through with flying colors,” Rush said.

Daley, promising a more “inclusive” city, said of Rush: “We have been on the same side on some issues and fights and on opposite sides. It is much better being on Bobby Rush’s side than it is being against Bobby Rush.