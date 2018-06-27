Bodies found after car fire in Joliet Township

Two people were found dead in a burning car Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet Township.

Authorities were called at 9:54 p.m. for reports of “a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames” near Rowell Avenue and Sugar Creek Drive in Joliet Township, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The East Joliet Fire Department was extinguishing the fire when officers arrived.

After the fire was out, deputies found two bodies inside the vehicle, which “were severely burned and unrecognizable but have been identified as two male subjects,” the sheriff’s office said. The Will County Coroner’s Office was expected to perform an autopsy on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Investigation Division at (815) 727-8574.