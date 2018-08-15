Body found burning in West Chicago

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a person’s body was found on fire Tuesday in west suburban West Chicago.

The burning body was found in the 1300 block of Joliet Street, according to West Chicago police.

When the body was found and details, including the gender and age of the person, have not been released. A spokesman for West Chicago police was not available Wednesday to answer questions.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office, along with with West Chicago police and the county’s Major Crimes Task Force, were conducting the investigation.

“The identification of the deceased has not been made at this time,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

The investigation was ongoing.