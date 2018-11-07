Body found in Calumet River near site of Far South Side crash

Chicago Police Department Marine Unit divers continue the search for two men missing after a vehicle crashed into the Calumet River early Sunday in the 13600 block of South Calhoun. | Chicago police

Divers searching for two men who have been missing since a vehicle crashed into the Calumet River early Sunday found a body in the water Wednesday morning.

The male body was recovered at 10:25 a.m. in the river near the 13600 block of South Calhoun, close to where the crash occurred, according to Chicago police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office was called to make a positive identification of the person, police said. Authorities were continuing their search Wednesday.

About 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a “wet and confused” 26-year-old man was found walking on Torrence Avenue, police said. Hours after he was taken to Trinity Hospital in an unknown condition, the man told investigators he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into the Calumet River.

Surveillance footage confirmed the vehicle went into the river in the 13600 block of South Calhoun, police said. The man told investigators he thought his two friends — both men, ages 23 and 26 — were still in the submerged vehicle.

On Sunday afternoon, the vehicle was found unoccupied in the river, police said. Chicago Police Department Marine Unit boats and divers have been searching the river since then with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, which joined the search on Monday.