Our Pledge To You

News

02/04/2019, 08:16pm

Body found in burning vehicle near Gurnee

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

Authorities found a body inside a burning vehicle Saturday night in Warren Township near north suburban Gurnee.

About 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in the 36500 block of North Route 41, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Gurnee firefighters then showed up and put out the fire.

After the fire was struck out, authorities found a “badly burned body” inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s offie said.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle had previously been driven by a woman who was reported missing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. The body found inside the vehicle hasn’t been identified.

Sun-Times Wire