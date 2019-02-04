Body found in burning vehicle near Gurnee

Authorities found a body inside a burning vehicle Saturday night in Warren Township near north suburban Gurnee.

About 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in the 36500 block of North Route 41, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Gurnee firefighters then showed up and put out the fire.

After the fire was struck out, authorities found a “badly burned body” inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s offie said.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle had previously been driven by a woman who was reported missing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. The body found inside the vehicle hasn’t been identified.