Body found in Chicago River downtown

A person was found dead Tuesday morning in the Chicago River near the Loop, police said.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was found in the river shortly before 9 a.m. near Clark Street, according to Chicago police. The CPD Marine Unit recovered his body from the water.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.