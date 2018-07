Body found in Chicago River near Pilsen

A body was found Saturday night in the Chicago River near the Pilsen neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit pulled the remains of a white man about 9:45 p.m. near the 2700 block of South Ashland, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and detectives are investigating the death.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t provided information about the incident.