Body found in Chicago River on North Side: police

A body was pulled from the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon near the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

The body of a female, whose age was unknown, was found in the North Shore Channel of the river by the Chicago police marine unit at 4:33 p.m. near the 3000 block of West Bryn Mawr, police said.

Police were conducting a death investigation. No further information was immediately available.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.