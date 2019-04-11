Body found in Lake Michigan near Waukegan

A person was found dead in Lake Michigan Thursday near north suburban Waukegan.

The male body was spotted in the water about 8:30 a.m. in a harbor in the first block of East Madison Street in Waukegan, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Authorities recovered the body from a rocky area near a pier.

The person, who remains unidentified, was taken to the Lake County coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office said.

Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.