Body found in Lincoln Park Lagoon identified as missing Oakland man

A body discovered earlier this week in the Lincoln Park Lagoon was identified Friday as a 27-year-old man who had been missing for more than two months.

Brian Dennard, of the Oakland community on the South Side, had been missing since Feb. 2, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Dennard was last seen about 8 p.m. heading west on Fullerton Avenue from Lake Shore Drive.

Dennard’s body was recovered from the lagoon about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday near the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive, authorities said. Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.

An autopsy Thursday did not rule on the cause and manner of Dennard’s death pending further investigation.