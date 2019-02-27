Body found in NW Indiana pond: police

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a pond Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

About 11:30 a.m., volunteers from a church noticed the male body in a pond in Winfield, according to the Lake County. Emergency crews then pulled the body from the pond.

The male has not been identified, and results of an autopsy were pending, the sheriff’s office said.

His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.