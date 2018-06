Body found in South Shore identified

Authorities have identified a body found Tuesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

Cynthia Pitchford, 71, was found about 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Coles, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She lived on the same block.

A cause of death had not yet been determined.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.