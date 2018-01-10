Body found in Waukegan identified as missing 18-year-old

A body found Monday in north suburban Waukegan has been identified as an 18-year-old man reported missing on Christmas.

Lucio Cambray, of Waukegan, was last seen Dec. 25, according to a statement from family and friends who were searching for him.

Cambray dropped off his girlfriend earlier in the day and was last seen being dropped off at a BP gas station at Jackson Street and Grand Avenue in Waukegan by a friend.

Family, friends and community members organized a search with police to locate Cambray.

The search was temporarily called off when a body was found about midnight Monday in a pool behind a residential house in the 1300 block of North Jackson, Waukegan police said.

The body was positively identified as Cambray, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday morning. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

“Notification was made to his family last night and our deepest condolences go out to them,” Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said in a statement. “This is an awful tragedy for his family and the community.”