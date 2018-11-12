Body found in wooded area near Joliet cemetery

Authorities are investigating the “suspicious death” of a person whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area near a cemetery in southwest suburban Joliet.

About 9 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Eden Lane after a hunter found the body in a wooded area near the Woodlawn Memorial Park, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. The body was located about 500 feet from the roadway.

The person hasn’t been identified.

A portion of Jefferson Street was briefly shut down from Houbolt to Essington roads as deputies investigated the death, the sheriff’s office said. As of 5 p.m., westbound traffic on Jefferson was still reduced to a single lane. The lane closure is expected to remain in effect throughout the investigation.

Anyone who noticed any recent suspicious activity in the area should call the sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.