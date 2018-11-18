Body found inside vehicle of missing Lyons man

Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. | File photo

A body was found Saturday morning inside the vehicle of a Lyons man who was reported missing last week.

About 11 a.m., officers found the body inside 62-year-old Paresh Jhobalia’s Honda, which was parked just blocks from his home in the 4200 block of South Lawndale, according to Roy Hanania, a spokesman for the village of Lyons, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead just over an hour later, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Jhobalia was reported missing Nov. 10 after last being seen in Downers Grove, Hanania said. He has no children and was living alone.

Anyone with information about Jhobalia’s whereabouts or the person who was found dead should call Lyons police at (708) 447-1225.