Body found on Metra tracks in Bridgeport, extensive delays anticipated

A body was found on the train tracks Thursday in Bridgeport on the Southwest Side.

The body was discovered about 7:45 a.m. near Archer Avenue and South Halsted Street, a spokesperson for Metra confirmed. It is unclear whether the person was hit by a train.

Metra Heritage Corridor trains 916 and 918 have been delayed, a spokesperson for Metra confirmed. Extensive delays are anticipated.

