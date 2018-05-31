Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in abandoned East Garfield Park building

A teenager who had been reported missing in April from her West Side home was found dead two weeks later in a nearby abandoned building.

Sadaria Davis, 15, was last seen April 25 leaving her West Garfield Park home in the 4200 block of West Adams, Chicago Police said at the time. She hadn’t contacted her family since she left.

Two weeks later and six blocks away, Davis’ body was found at 10:47 a.m. on May 11 on the floor of a vacant East Garfield Park apartment in the first block of South Hamlin, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no indication how Davis died, or why she was in the abandoned building, a CPD spokeswoman said.

An autopsy performed May 12 didn’t determine the cause and manner of her death, pending further investigation, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Area North detectives are investigating the case. Anyone with information about Davis’ death is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.