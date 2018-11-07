A Downers Grove man reported missing last month has been found dead inside a car after it was pulled from a retention pond in the west suburb.

About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a retention pond near Interstate 355 and Ogden Avenue and found a 2009 Toyota Camry submerged in the water, Downers Grove police said.

A body found inside the sedan was identified as 34-year-old Abumere Eromon, who had been missing since Oct. 20 when he failed to return home from work, according to police.

Abumere Eromon | Downers Grove police

Police said the circumstances surrounding Eromon’s disappearance and death remained under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (630) 434-5600.