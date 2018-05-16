Body of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run found near Dan Ryan in Park Manor

Authorities are looking for the occupants of a Nissan Murano SUV that fatally struck a man in a hit-and-run crash early Monday in the 6900 block of South Lafayette. | Chicago Police

Police are looking for two people in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead early Monday near the Dan Ryan Expressway in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

A pedestrian was walking on a curb near the Dan Ryan Expressway at 3:59 a.m. when he was fatally struck by a black 2017 Nissan Murano SUV in the 6900 block of South Lafayette, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The Nissan drove off north on Lafayette and was later found abandoned near the 69th Street CTA Red Line station at 15 W. 69th St., police said.

Illinois State Police deputies were called at 2:10 p.m. for reports of a body in the grassy median near the ramp from southbound I-94 to 71st Street, according to Trooper Woodrow Montgomery. Investigators arrived to find the 57-year-old man dead. The investigation was turned over to the CPD.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death but did not release the man’s name pending notification of his family. A final ruling on the cause and manner of the man’s death was pending further investigation.

Chicago Police released surveillance images of the occupants of the Nissan Wednesday morning and are asking anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.