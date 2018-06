Body parts discovered in Archer Heights garage: police

Body parts were discovered in a garage in the 4900 block of South Keeler. | Google Maps

Detectives were investigating human remains found inside a garage Sunday afternoon in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The body parts were found inside a garage about 1 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.