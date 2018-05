Body pulled from Garfield Park lagoon

Aerial view of the Garfield Park Lagoon in Chicago | Google

A body was recovered Monday afternoon from the Garfield Park lagoon on the West Side.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to the lagoon near the 3400 block of West Washington Boulevard for a wellbeing check and found the body of a male in the water, according to Chicago Police.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the death.