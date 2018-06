Body recovered from North Branch of Chicago River

A body was pulled from the Chicago River on Friday near the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The body of a man believed to be between 30 and 40 years old was found about 7:21 a.m. in the North Branch of the river near the 1900 block of North Clifton, according to Chicago Police.

Additional information has not been released.

Area Central detectives were investigating.