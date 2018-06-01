Friends say they found body of man that led to river search, CFD diver’s death

A CPD dive team returns to the Bridgeport boat launch after recovering a body Friday from the Chicago River. | Mitch Armentrout/Sun-Times

The body recovered from the South Branch of the Chicago River Friday afternoon is the body of Alberto Lopez, Lopez’s friends said.

Ricardo Sanchez said he and a handful more of Lopez’s friends spotted the body themselves after renting a boat to search because they weren’t satisfied with police search efforts this week.

“We didn’t believe it was him. He was against a barge and a wave pushed the face up and right away we knew it was,” said Sanchez, who worked with Lopez.

Sanchez said they called Lopez’s wife and mother who live in Mexico, where Lopez had three young children.

“We’re all sad. But we’re also happy that we found our friend,” Sanchez said.

Authorities have yet to formally identify Lopez.

The body was found shortly after 1 p.m. near the 2800 block of South Damen where the river enters the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, according to Chicago Police.

It was the second body found in the river Friday; About 7:30 p.m., the body of a man between 30 and 40 years old was recovered in the North Branch of the river near the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The police department’s Marine Unit has been searching the river since since Tuesday morning to try and locate the body of Lopez who fell overboard the night before while boating near the 2600 block of South Ashland, just upriver from where the second body was located Friday.

A rescue effort to locate Lopez after he fell in the water also claimed the life of Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio.