Body found in Englewood sewer thought to be missing Rolling Meadows man

Flyer for Vasudeva Kethireddy, a 76-year-old man who went missing after he left his Rolling Meadows home to collect rent at his Englewood properties. | Provided

A body found in an Englewood sewer Friday morning is thought to be that of an elderly Rolling Meadows man who disappeared after collecting rent last month from several properties in the South Side neighborhood.

About 10:30 a.m., authorities pulled a man’s body from a sewer in the 6200 block of South May Street, according to a Chicago police source.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not officially identified the body, but police think they are the remains of Vasudeva Kethireddy, a 76-year-old businessman who disappeared in Englewood the morning of Aug. 4.

Kethireddy, a landlord, left his northwest suburban home that Saturday, making the trek he made several times a week to do odd jobs and collect rent from his South Side properties, his son, Shantan Kethireddy, said last month.

Three days after his August disappearance, officers found his white 2005 Toyota Prius near 60th and May streets, police said.

Bank records show Vasudeva Kethireddy deposited checks at a bank and made a large withdrawal from a teller and later from an ATM.

His tenants said last month they saw him that morning at buildings he owned in the 6800 block of South Emerald Avenue and at 67th Street and Hermitage Avenue, where he picked up rent checks.

Relatives of the man could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night. A GoFundMe to assist his family raised over $4,000 so far.

An autopsy was scheduled Saturday. Area South detectives were investigating.

Anyone with information about Vasudeva Kethireddy can contact Rolling Meadows police at (847) 255-2416 or Chicago police at (312) 747-8220.