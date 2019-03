Trump issues emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.

Many nations in the world had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace, but until now, the Federal Aviation Administration had been saying that it didn’t have any data to show the jets are unsafe.

Trump said Wednesday that the FAA would be making the announcement soon to ground the planes.

He says any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.

Trump says pilots and airlines have been notified.

He says the safety of the American people is of “paramount concern.”

Boeing had said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies and did not intend to issue new recommendations about the aircraft to customers.

This is a developing story.

RELATED

• Witness: Rear of Ethiopian Airlines plane was smoking before impact

• EDITORIAL: Identical Boeing planes crash. What’s to be done? Wait for the facts

• More Boeings grounded amid global probe into Ethiopia crash