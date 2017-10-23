Trump says Boeing, Singapore aircraft deal means US jobs

President Donald Trump and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong look on as Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong, left, and Kevin McAllister, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, sign a contract in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Washington. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Singapore’s purchase of nearly $14 billion worth of Boeing aircraft will create 70,000 jobs in the U.S.

Kevin McAllister, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong signed paperwork at the White House on Monday as the country’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, and Trump looked on. Lee is at the White House for talks with Trump.

Trump says the relationship between the U.S. and Singapore is at its “highest point and it will continue.”

But he joked that Singapore’s purchase of nearly 40 airplanes had better create jobs in the United States, “otherwise we’ll cancel the order.”