03/21/2019, 02:06pm

Boeing to standardize safety feature on troubled 737 Max jets

Don’t jump to conclusions about what caused a Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 jetliner to crash Sunday after takeoff in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 on board. It’s best to wait until more facts are in. People were quick to compare the Ethiopian tragedy to the crash of a Lion Air jet on Oct. 29 in the Java Sea near Indonesia, killing 189. The parallels were apparent — the same new airplane model and pilots of both planes trying to return to their airports after experiencing unstable vertical speed soon after takeoff. But there were differences, too: Lion Air was criticized for not properly maintaining its plane or training its crew on anti-stall technology that apparently pushed the nose of the plane down, while the Ethiopian pilot was experienced and the airline, Africa’s largest in the number of destinations and annual passengers, is considered among that continent’s safest. Aviation experts said Monday it was unlikely an experienced pilot would have been unaware of the circumstances around the Indonesia crash and would have known what to do if the same thing happened to their aircraft. Two flight recorders found on Monday will tell us more. Meanwhile, China and Indonesia grounding all 737 of their Max 8 jets. Ethiopian Airlines is grounding its Max 8’s, and smaller airlines have grounded a handful of the jets elsewhere. On Wall Street, Chicago-based Boeing’s stock tumbled early on Monday. But Boeing said has no plans to pull the newest version of its most popular airliner from the skies, and airlines in the United States said they plan to continue flying them. Southwest Airlines said its 34 Max jets have safely flown 31,000 flights. Full, thorough investigations into airline crashes take a long time, sometimes years. The thoroughness is what gives airplane manufactures reliable information on what went wrong and what to do to make their planes safer. Such painstaking work by the National Transportation Safety Board over the years is one reason air travel has become so safe, along with stricter requirements for pilot training and rest. America’s only accidental death since 2009 occurred last April when a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737's fan blade shattered in flight and killed a passenger. Although a clearer picture is emerging of what when wrong in the Lion Air crash more than four months ago, that investigation is far from over, and the probe of the Ethiopian crash is just beginning. As Harro Ranter, founder of the Aviation Safety Network, which compiles information about accidents worldwide, told the Associated Press, “I do hope though that people will wait for the first results of the investigation instead of jumping to conclusions based on the very little facts that we know so far.” Robert A. Clifford, whose Chicago law office has been involved in lawsuits over many plane crashes around the world, said part of the problem is that the Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t moved quickly enough to deal with faulty sensors and control system components suspected to have caused the Lion Air crash. “How many more people have to be killed before this issue is resolved?” Clifford said. But former Continental Airlines CEO Gordon Bethune told CNBC the FAA should not ground the planes because up to 350 of them have been flying around the world for two years without incident. Bethune said a clearer picture of what went wrong should emerge quickly because the flight recorders have been found. The FAA said the Max remains airworthy. Passenger advocate groups say it’s difficult to choose a particular aircraft model when making flying plans because airlines might switch planes up until the last day or two before a flight. If a passenger chooses to cancel anyway, it’s unlikely that an airline will refund their ticket or honor a discount, and flight insurance probably won’t cover it, either, because it is a passenger decision.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Associated Press

Boeing will make standard on its troubled new airliner a safety feature that might have helped the crew of a jet that crashed shortly after takeoff last year in Indonesia, killing everyone on board.

The equipment, which had been offered as an option, alerts pilots of faulty information from key sensors. It will now be included on every 737 Max as part of changes that Boeing is rushing to complete on the jets by early next week, according to a person familiar with the changes.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Boeing and federal regulators are still discussing details of the upgrade to the Max fleet, which was grounded worldwide after a second deadly crash this month in Ethiopia.

The cause of the accidents has not been determined, but investigators probing the crash of a Lion Air Max jet have focused on an automated system designed to use information from two sensors to help prevent a dangerous aerodynamic stall.

The sensors measure whether the plane is pointed up, down or level in relation to the direction of onrushing air. Software on the Max can push the plane’s nose down if data from one of the sensors indicates the plane is tilted up so sharply that it could stall and fall from the sky.

In the Lion Air case, the sensors malfunctioned and gave wildly conflicting information, and the plane crashed minutes after takeoff. A preliminary report described a grim fight by the pilots to control the plane as it pitched downward more than two dozen times.

It is not known whether the same flight-control system played a role in the March 10 crash of the Ethiopian Airlines jet shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, but regulators say both planes had similar erratic flight paths, an important part of their decision to ground the roughly 370 Max planes around the world.

The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said Thursday that the carrier’s pilots went through all the extra training required by Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly the 737 Max 8 jet that crashed, killing 157 people from 35 countries.

Tewolde Gebremariam said the training was meant to help crews shift from an older model of the 737 to the Max 8, which entered airline service in 2017. In a statement, he said pilots were also made aware of an emergency directive issued by the FAA after the Lion Air crash, which killed 189 people.

The New York Times reported that the pilots of the Ethiopian plane never trained in a simulator for the plane. Gebremariam said that the 737 Max simulator is not designed to imitate problems in the new jet’s flight-control software. He declined to say whether the pilots had trained on the simulator.

The Ethiopian jetliner was on a regularly scheduled flight from Ethiopia to neighboring Kenya. The families of Kenyan victims are asking their government for legal assistance in pursuing compensation.

In an emotional gathering Thursday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the victims’ relatives asked for lawyers to help them pursue their case.

“If we are left alone, clearly we can’t move,” said Merciline Ndegwa, one of the relatives seeking compensation. “It’s been a difficult time reaching out to the airline and even Ethiopia’s government. So, as we move forward, it is our wish to have help from the government in that front.”

Another, Erick Mwangi, spoke of what could be an “expensive and tedious” legal battle.

Macharia Kamau, principal secretary of Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, advised the families to “come together as a group” as the country’s attorney general takes up the matter.

The government will assist in obtaining death certificates for the victims, he said.

Officials have delivered bags of scorched earth from the crash site to family members of the victims because of the problems identifying the remains.

Thirty-two Kenyans were among the 157 victims of the plane crash. No nation lost more people.

Associated Press

