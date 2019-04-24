Boil order ends in Northbrook

A boil order has been lifted in suburban Northbrook one day after a water main was contaminated by road construction.

“At this time, all of the Village’s water samples have passed testing and the boil order is lifted,” a spokesperson for Northbrook said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The boil order was issued Tuesday after a contractor with the Illinois Dept. of Transportation inadvertently drilled a hole into a water main about 10 a.m. at Dundee and Lee roads, the spokesperson said.

Residents were told to boil water for five minutes before using it for consumption.