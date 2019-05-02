Brick hurled into Muslim family’s Bolingbrook home in racist attack

A Muslim family woke up to the crash of a brick through a window early Saturday in an apparent racist attack in the southwest suburbs.

Officers showed up about 2:50 a.m. on April 27 to the family’s home in the 100 block of Enclave Circle and found “multiple derogatory and racial epithets” spray painted on the front of their Bolingbrook home, Bolingbrook police said.

The family heard the breaking glass around 2 a.m. and found a brick in their son’s bedroom, according to the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The son was startled but not badly injured, CAIR-Chicago said.

Large red graffiti across the face of the house read, “f-g,” “n—-r,” “b—h” and “Arab,” CAIR-Chicago said. There was also a Nazi swastika painted on the home.

Breaking: #CAIR–#Chicago Concerned About Suspected White Supremacist Attack in Western Suburbshttps://t.co/L0TGaeFNfA

CAIR-Chicago) today expressed concern about an alleged white supremacist attack on a Muslim family home in Bolingbrook, Ill., this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/m4WroSKqll — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) May 2, 2019

Police said they are talking with the family and following leads, but no arrests have been reported yet. Although the graffiti was misogynistic, racist and homophobic, police said there were no clues that the suspect is a “white supremacist.”

There is no indication this attack was directed due to religious affiliation,” Bolingbrook Police Lt. Anthony Columbus said in an email. “We have no evidence a ‘white supremacist’ conducted the vandalism.”

Ahmed Rehab, executive director of CAIR-Chicago, said the attack was “a stunning development” for a community consistently ranked number one in the county to raise a family.

“… [A]nd here you have a blatant white supremacist violent hate crime delivered right to a Muslim family’s home as they slept at night,” Rehab said. “They felt secure there and are now wondering where they can feel safe.”

“It’s as if there is no escape,” he added.

