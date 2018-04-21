Bolingbrook man charged with seventh DUI following his arrest in Naperville

A Bolingbrook man was charged with his seventh DUI after being arrested late Tuesday in west suburban Naperville.

Hilario Nevarez, 48, was charged Wednesday with aggravated DUI, two other DUI offenses, driving on a suspended or revoked license and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. He also faces multiple traffic charges.

An officer pulled over Nevarez at 11:48 p.m. on Route 59 for speeding and improper lane usage, prosecutors said.

“[Nevarez] continued to get behind the wheel not only after his first or second DUI, but even after his sixth, as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Every year, thousands of lives are needlessly lost to DUI-related crashes. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of Mr. Navarez’s alleged irresponsible, reckless behavior.”

Nevarez’s bond was set at $7,500 during a Wednesday court appearance, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for May 17.

He could face between 6 and 30 years in prison if he’s convicted on the aggravated DUI charge alone, prosecutors said.