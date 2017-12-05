Bolingbrook police officer killed in crash with family in Ireland

A Bolingbrook police officer was killed in a crash Monday while visiting Ireland for a family funeral.

Officer Stephen Alexander, 49, was killed in the crash along with his father Doug, mother Lily and brother Doug Junior, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department. The family was in the town of New Ross in Wexford, Ireland for a funeral.

Alexander was a 17-year veteran with the southwest suburban police department, according to the statement. He received his associate’s degree in criminal justice from the College of DuPage and graduated from the Cook County Police Academy in 2001 as valedictorian and also received the top marksmen award.

“Steve was an exemplary officer who took great pride in his law enforcement career and who devoted himself to protecting and serving the citizens of Bolingbrook. Steve will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him and we will forever keep the Alexander family in our thoughts and prayers,” Bolingbrook Public Safety Director Ken Teppel said in the statement.

Alexander was assigned to the Bolingbrook Park District as a park patrol officer, according to the statement. He was also an assistant team leader for the Raid Entry and Containment Team and was the lead department instructor in defensive tactics and use of force.

Alexander also taught self-defense and self-confidence skills to women and girl scouts at the Bolingbrook Park District, according to the statement. In his spare time, he enjoyed racing his vintage Camaro and talking to children about vehicle and driving safety.

He recently hosted and organized a Squad Car Night at the Bolingbrook Promenade in partnership with the Illinois Special Olympics, according to the statement.

Alexander leaves behind two daughters, ages 11 and 11.