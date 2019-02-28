Bolshoi Ballet returning to Auditorium Theatre with ‘Swan Lake’

The Bolshoi Ballet, the premier Russian ballet company, will be returning to Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre in 2020 after a 16-year absence, it was announced Thursday.

The troupe will be presenting Yuri Grigorovich’s “Swan Lake,” set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, June 10-14, 2020, at the theater, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive.

“It is an honor to welcome the Bolshoi Ballet back to Chicago and to the Auditorium Theatre,” said C.J. Dillon, Auditorium Theatre chief programming officer in Thursday’s announcement. “As one of the few theaters in the city that has hosted the company’s major story ballets, we are elated to have the Bolshoi return to our landmark stage with a piece as timeless as Swan Lake.”

The Bolshoi first presented this version of “Swan Lake” at the theater in 2002, garnering rave reviews from critics.

Tickets for the performances will be available via subscription series starting this spring. Individual tickets go on sale October 18.