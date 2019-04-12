Bomb squad called to Lake Zurich apartment, finds homemade batteries

A bomb squad was called for suspicous items that turned out to be harmless Friday in Lake Zurich. | Google Street View

A bomb squad was called for suspicious items at an apartment complex in the north suburban Lake Zurich — but found only homemade batteries.

A maintenance worker at Liberty Lake Apartments called police Friday to report large fireworks or explosive devices in one of the units, Lake Zurich police said in a statement.

Police and fire crews showed up about 1:30 p.m. and evacuated residents from the complex at 201 S. Buesching Rd., police said. They were relocated to a nearby community center.

The tenant of the apartment couldn’t be reached, and the Waukegan Fire Department bomb squad was called to the scene, police said.

The tenant was finally reached and consented to a search of the apartment, police said. The suspicious items were inspected and determined to be homemade batteries, which were not hazardous.

Police said no crime was committed and that no charges would be filed.

Residents were allowed back into the building at 6 p.m., police said.