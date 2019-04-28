Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in van on I-90 near Gilberts

Eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 were blocked Saturday in northwest suburban Gilberts as officials investigated a suspicious package.

Hampshire police were involved in a brief pursuit of a silver Dodge van which ended at milepost 44.50, Illinois State Police said. Officials found a suspicious package in the van, and the Kane County Bomb Squad is investigating.

All eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked at milepost 44.50 from about 6:55 p.m. to about 11:18 p.m., state police said. The investigation continues.