Bomb squad responds to CTA bus for suspicious boxes

A bomb squad was called early Saturday to investigate suspicious packages, which ultimately contained trash, on a CTA bus in the University Village neighborhood.

Authorities were called about 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road for two boxes left unattended on a CTA bus, Chicago Police said.

The scene was declared safe after the bomb squad found the boxes contained trash, police said.

Roosevelt buses were rerouted between Racine and Ashland while crews responded to the incident, according to the CTA.