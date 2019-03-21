Blue Line trains running with minor delays after possible bomb threat

Blue Line service was restored after a possible bomb threat halted some trains Thursday night.

About 10 p.m., power was cut off in both directions from the Pulaski stop to the Forest Park stop, according to CTA Irene Ferradaz. All trains were running again by 10:40 p.m.

Some traveler may face delays of about 20 minutes, Ferradaz said.

Ferradaz said the nature of the possible threat was unclear.

The Chicago and Oak Park police departments didn’t immediately respond to requests for additional information.