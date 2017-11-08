Bomb threat prompts search of Valparaiso hospital

A bomb threat Wednesday afternoon prompted the search of a northwest Indiana hospital, but no threatening device was found.

About 1:40 p.m., officers went to Porter Regional Hospital, 85 E. U.S. Highway 6 in Valparaiso, after staff received a message from an out-of-state phone number about a bomb in the building, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

Authorities checked the building and didn’t find anything suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers tried to contact the person who called in the treat, but the number they used was found to be associated with an untraceable, online account associated with phone scams, authorities said.