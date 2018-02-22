Bomb threat that closed Niles North High School deemed not credible

A bomb threat Wednesday afternoon that closed Niles North High School in Skokie was determined not to be credible.

Officers responded after receiving a bomb threat against the school about 2:15 p.m., Skokie police said.

Students were bused to Niles West High School to be picked up by their parents as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

The school was secured by 4 p.m., police said. Nothing dangerous was found after a search of the building by police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

Students returned for classes Thursday.

Police said they are continuing to investigate who made the threat.

Anyone with information was asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900, or the department’s tip line at (847) 933-8477.