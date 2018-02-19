Bond denied for 3rd man charged with murder in Dolton gas station shooting

Bond was denied Monday for the third man charged in connection with a fatal shooting last year at a gas station in south suburban Dolton.

Eric Brewer, 45, is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 28 shooting and robbery, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Two other men — 21-year-old Julian Upshaw and 45-year-old Derrick Fils — are also facing first-degree murder charges. Both have been denied bond.

Brewer is accused of driving Upshaw in his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on the morning of the shooting to On the Go gas station, 733 E. 142nd St., prosecutors said.

Upshaw walked into the family-owned gas station and shot 19-year-old Arshad Vahora in the head and a 55-year-old man in the torso, according to authorities. He then stole money from a safe inside the business.

Vahora was pronounced dead at the scene, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The 55-year-old was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

After the shooting, Upshaw got into a white Chrysler and drove away, prosecutors said.

Prior to the shooting, Brewer was in regular contact with Upshaw and Fils and the Silverado pickup and white Chrysler drove in tandem together to the gas station, prosecutors said. Brewer was identified as the registered owner of the Silverado based on unique damage to the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video.

Prosecutors said Brewer told his aunt after the shooting that he had “done something stupid” when he dropped off a person at a gas station in Dolton.

Fils turned himself into authorities Jan. 26 on an arrest warrant. He had bought lottery tickets at the gas station three separate times before the shooting, authorities said.

Upshaw was taken into custody Feb. 10 in Robbins, and Brewer was taken into custody Feb. 14 at a home in Gary, Indiana by FBI agents.

Judge David Navarro ordered Brewer to continue to be held on no bond when he appeared for initial court appearance Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Brewer was scheduled to return to court Friday at the Markham Courthouse.