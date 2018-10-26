Book of CTA art finished just in time for holiday season

"Parallel Frames of Reference" at the Red Line Lawrence stop comes from the pages of "Elevated: Art and Architecture of the Chicago Transit Authority" | Photo by Deedee Morrison

Rahm’s way . . .

It’s done.

And it’s a page-turner.

• Translation: A book of urban art decorating the city’s CTA stations, commissioned by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, is soon to hit the the shelves of the Chicago Architecture Center and CTAgifts.com.

OPINION

The book is the brainchild of Emanuel, a frequent rider on the Brown Line, who stated: “In a single train trip, riders can now experience ornate Victorian sculptures, postmodern gems and elegantly designed bike racks and benches.

“It is my personal goal to continue to harness the creative spirit and energy of our great city,” added the mayor, who spearheaded federal funding to install public art within and along the CTA.

Titled “Elevated: Art and Architecture of the Chicago Transit Authority,” the coffee-table book takes you page-by-page to L stops highlighting cultural and historical components of each neighborhood through public art by local Chicagoans.